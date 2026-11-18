BLUE SPRINGS, Mo — KSHB 41 anchor/reporter Daniela Leon covers transportation-related issues in Kansas City. Share your story idea with Daniela .

How much longer could it take to get from Blue Springs to downtown Kansas City once a portion of Interstate 70 shuts down?

KSHB 41 News put two of the Missouri Department of Transportation’s detours to the test.

Beginning Jan. 11, if everything goes according to plan, I-70 will close for 11 months between The Paseo and Van Brunt Boulevard.

We tested MoDOT’s I-70 detours

MoDOT has identified detours for drivers who normally rely on I-70, but the agency is warning commuters that the closure will come with additional drive time.

“By closing it for 11 months, we're going to put 15 to 20 minutes longer drive on people,” said James Pflum, Project Director for Improve I-70 Kansas City ·

To see what those detours could actually look like during rush hour, KSHB 41 News reporters Daniela Leon and Claire Bradshaw started near Adams Dairy Parkway in Blue Springs shortly after 8 a.m.

Same starting point. Same destination: 12th and Charlotte streets in downtown Kansas City. Two different routes.

Bradshaw traveled on I-70 to I-435 southbound and then headed toward U.S. 71 northbound. Along the way, traffic slowed near Little Blue Parkway, and a crash on I-435 near the stadiums added another slowdown.

It took her about 20 minutes just to get from Adams Dairy Parkway to I-435.

After navigating the Grandview Triangle and getting onto U.S. 71 northbound, Bradshaw eventually reached downtown in approximately 49 to 50 minutes.

Leon took the northern route, using I-435, I-29 and I-35 to reach downtown.

As she drove, her GPS repeatedly suggested alternatives, including Missouri 210, along with Front Street and Winner Road. Those routes would have taken her away from the designated detour and through industrial areas or neighborhoods.

That kind of spillover traffic is something officials say they’ll be watching closely.

“We're going to look at: Are there any major backups on any of the roads that aren't one of our detours, and then can we do signal timing changes?” said Pflum.

Near CPKC Stadium, traffic on I-29 also began slowing as she approached downtown.

Leon completed the trip in about 40 minutes and traveled roughly 34 miles.

The drives weren't meant to predict exactly how long every commute will take once I-70 closes. Traffic crashes, weather, and the number of drivers choosing each route could all change travel times.

MoDOT says it will monitor not only its designated detours but also other streets and highways as drivers search for alternatives.

For commuters, the biggest takeaway is simple: know your route and give yourself extra time.

—

—

