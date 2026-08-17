KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KSHB 41 anchor/reporter Daniela Leon covers transportation-related issues in Kansas City. Share your story idea with Daniela .

—

Thousands of Kansas Citians who rely on public transit can breathe a sigh of relief, at least for now.

After weeks of uncertainty surrounding potential Kansas City Area Transportation Authority (KCATA) service cuts, city leaders approved additional funding to temporarily save more than a dozen bus routes. The routes were at risk of elimination because of an estimated $8 million budget shortfall.

'I don’t know how I’d get around': For KCATA riders, bus service is more than transportation

Earlier this spring, Kansas City allocated more than $80 million to support KCATA services. But transit leaders warned funding still fell short, putting routes and nearly 40 bus operator jobs in jeopardy. The cuts were slated to take place Sept. 6.

For riders like 73-year-old Wyvette Simmons, those cuts would have been life-changing.

“I don’t know how I’d get around,” Wyvette said. “This is the main bus that’s two blocks from me.”

KSHB 41 Wyvette Simmons

Wyvette relies on Bus Route 25 three to four times a week to get to grocery stores and medical appointments. Without it, she says she would struggle to maintain her independence.

Across Kansas City, bus stops serve as lifelines for Kansas City residents without reliable access to cars.

“I haven't had a car since 2019,” said rider Terrel. “I had to do what I got to do.”

KSHB 41 Terrel

Will Howard — president of ATU Local 1287, which represents KCATA bus operators, maintenance workers and clerical employees — warned that reducing service would not only affect riders but also discourage future use of public transportation altogether.

“If you move those stops out, it’s going to cause folks to walk further,” Howard said. “Some folks may say, ‘Hey, I don’t even want to ride the bus.’”

KSHB 41 Will Howard

The funding concerns come as Kansas City works to position itself as a destination for major international events, including the Women’s World Cup, Rugby World Cup and activities tied to the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

City Councilwoman Melissa Robinson, who introduced legislation to secure additional transit funding, said reliable public transportation is essential for both residents and the city’s future growth.

“This is about how we treat people who don’t have access, people who are economically vulnerable. The city must do better," Robinson said.

KSHB 41 Melissa Robinson

Robinson also pointed to the role transportation plays in attracting global events.

“If you want people to come internationally to Kansas City, people are looking for walkable communities,” she said. “They’re looking for connectivity.”

Some riders questioned why transit funding remains uncertain while the city continues investing in tourism and large-scale sporting events.

“They’re more interested in getting sports activities than they are people that live here in the city,” Wyvette said.

KSHB 41 KCATA bus

Terrel shared similar frustrations.

“They just had the World Cup. People came here from all over the world,” he said. “So I don’t know why they acting like they broke.”

Although the routes are safe for now, the funding solution is temporary. Current funding is secured through April 30, 2027.

Robinson says she plans to introduce additional legislation aimed at continuing KCATA funding through the city’s use tax.

—