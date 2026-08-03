KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KSHB 41 anchor/reporter Daniela Leon covers transportation-related issues in Kansas City. Email daniela.leon@kshb.com your story ideas.

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For months, Teresa Grado watched construction outside Lilly’s Cantina chip away at business on Southwest Boulevard.

The family-owned restaurant in Kansas City’s Westside neighborhood struggled with limited parking, reduced foot traffic and slower-than-expected crowds during the World Cup.

Kansas Citians answer call to help struggling Westside restaurant

At times, Grado feared she may have to close the doors for good.

“God will carry me,” Grado said in an earlier interview. “It is just hard to keep your faith when it’s slow.”

Despite the setbacks, Grado held onto hope that business would eventually rebound once construction wrapped up.

“It’s been crazy, but I want to make it to FIFA,” Grado said in June. “It would be great, life-changing for some of us.”

But even after construction ended and World Cup visitors arrived, the crowds she expected never fully materialized.

“I’m sad we didn’t get the increase they said we would. But I should’ve known better," she said.

Ongoing issues with graffiti and trash added to the pressure.

“I’m going to be fine. It’s going to be better,” she said in July. “That’s what I keep telling myself.”

Eventually, Grado decided to ask the community directly for help through social media. Thousands saw her post asking the community to stop by Lilly's and taste recipes passed down through generations.

“My pride was in the way for a long time because I just knew I could get out of it. But I needed help," Grado said.

Kansas City answered. Customers began pouring into Lilly’s Cantina. Catering orders increased. Tables once sitting empty started filling with both new customers and longtime regulars.

“You won’t have these wonderful neighborhoods if you don’t support small business,” said Tanya Henderson, a new customer.

Grado said the community's response became a lifeline for both her restaurant and her staff.

“My city has come through like no other,” she said. “Lord, like you’re listening. Thank you. Yes, I have worked hard, but I just needed a little help.”

Lilly’s Cantina says the restaurant is still not fully out of financial trouble, but the recent boost in business is helping keep operations afloat.

Meanwhile, Kansas City leaders are discussing ways to support businesses impacted by future construction projects.

Last month, Kansas City passed a resolution directing the city manager to develop criteria for a Small Business Interruption Fund to assist businesses affected by city construction.

According to a city spokesperson, the program is still being finalized. Once a formal plan is complete, it will go before the city council for approval.

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