KSHB 41 anchor/reporter Daniela Leon covers transportation-related issues in Kansas City. Share your story idea with Daniela .

A Kansas City-area motorist has shared video with KSHB 41 traffic anchor Daniela Leon showing the motorist hitting the raised expansion joint on a bridge that's closed parts of U.S. 169 Highway north of the downtown airport.

The video shared with KSHB 41 from TikTok user Hot Britches shows the motorist driving northbound without incident until they hit a raised expansion joint.

Kansas City motorist shares video of driving over raised expansion joint on US 169

Video from the exterior of the car shows a pickup truck in the left lane driving over the raised joint, causing the bed of the pickup to bounce. The expansion joint appears to be raised higher in the right lane.

The Missouri Department of Transportation announced late Tuesday morning it had closed a section of northbound U.S. 169 between Harlem Road and Briarcliff Parkway to allow for " urgent evaluation " of the bridge that carries traffic over the BNSF railroad tracks.

The motorist who shared the video with KSHB says her mechanic told her she may need alignment repairs to her car.

Access to the Kansas City Airport - Wheeler Field remains open. The southbound lanes of U.S. 169 are still open and are not impacted by the closure.

The department says the full closure will remain in place until further evaluation can be completed.

Regardless of any temporary repair, MoDOT had previously planned to replace the bridge following the World Cup next summer.

