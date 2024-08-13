KCPS bus drivers welcome news school bus company, Zum

KANSAS CITY, Mo — Kansas City Public School students will be arriving for the first day of school in new school buses after the school district entered amulti- million dollar contractwith California based transportation provider, Zum.

Over the summer, Zum was focused on hiring and training new bus drivers including Christopher Hamilton, in an effort to revolutionize KCPS student transportation.

"I treat everybody with dignity, respect and the only thing that matters to me, is getting the kids to school safe and getting them home safe, that's all that matters," said Hamilton.

Like other districts, KCPS has dealt with bus drivers shortages over the years causing students to be late for class and impacting certain routes.

Earlier this summer, Zum told KSHB they were planning on hiring 150 people and say as of now they have enough drivers for the entire school district, offering each driver training, at least 25 hours a week, full- time benefits, and wages ranging from $24-$30 an hour.

"We are in the community and know the issues they’ve had and we understand there’s tremendous responsibility and pressure to succeed and we welcome that," said Zum General Manager, Jim Mitchell.

In an effort to revolutionize student transportation, Zum buses are equipped with cameras, enhanced safety features like seat belts, and cutting edge technology which gives parents real time updates on their student’s location and a live bus map. But for Hamilton, as a bus driver with seven years under his belt, the best feature is the one that can’t be seen but is immediately felt.

"They have all the bells and whistles and I thank god, I don’t need a piece of paper anymore, everything is on the tablet," said Hamilton, “I used to come to work dry and leave soaking wet because we didn't have any air conditioning, I thank god that they came with air conditioning, that is a game changer.”

