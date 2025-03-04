Nonprofit seeks new home amid Olathe’s I-35/Santa Fe update

OLATHE, Kan — Changes are coming to Olathe, Kan. as property acquisition continues to make way for the I-35 Santa Fe project and one local nonprofit is asking for help in finding a new location.

Depending on the need, the Starfish Project Foundation serves between 1,200-1,800 people a week needing supplemental food and other basic necessities which they obtain through community donations and retail contributions.

Regardless of their potential clients age, zip code, or income once a family walks in their doors, assistance is made available and no questions are asked.

All while making it possible for thousands of pounds of food to be diverted from landfills.

Daniela Leon | KSHB Joni Moreland - Starfish Project Foundation

"Stores, when they close, they have items to donate, our goal is the resource preservation, keeping things out of landfill, and putting them back into the community," said founder, Joni Moreland.

Thanks to donations items like books, toiletries and shoes are also available and every second Saturday of the month they host free health screenings and haircuts to those in need.

Daniela Leon | KSHB Michelle O'Brien - volunteer

“We never turn anyone away and say we don’t do that, we always find a way," explained Starfish volunteer, Michelle O'Brien.

In the midst of giving back to their community, the Starfish Project Foundation is also looking for a new home. The nonprofit is currently located in the Townsquare Shopping Center, which was sold last year as the city of Olathe continues acquire land for theupcoming Santa Fe/ I-35 project.

"We don't sell anything, so really, it's a matter of, what can the communities donate or support to keep help keep our doors open? So it's a real challenge," said Moreland.

Moreland and her volunteers are looking for a donated space in Olathe to continue their mission.

The city has been working with them and gave them a May 1st deadline to find a new space.

If they don’t find a new space by then, Moreland anticipates having to cut back on donations and services.

Ideally, they would like a property with an open space to make room for second Saturdays.

"We feel we need to stay in Olathe, because we're serving so many of our kids, so many of our families and if we move out it will handicap what we are already doing," Moreland explained.

However, as the search continues Moreland and her entire organization believe it’s a matter of time until the community they have served for years returns the favor.

“That much good going out into the world can only return that much good," O'Brien noted.

KSHB41 reached out to the City of Olathe and a spokesperson released the following statement:

"We’ve been in constant communication with project Starfish as well as the other groups impacted by the move. As set forth by strict state and federal laws in the process, we provide advisory services and administer payments needed to accommodate moves. Tenants are however required to find their own location. Again, we’ve worked very closely with project starfish and are providing all applicable assistance in accordance with state and federal law."

Olathe wants the area to be available by this summer. According to a press release from last year, the crash rate on I-35 surrounding the Santa Fe interchange is more than two and half times the state’s average, with nearly half of all crashes consisting of rear-end crashes at lower rates of speed.

If you are interested in helping Starfish, you can head to their website for more.

KSHB 41 Traffic anchor/reporter Daniela Leon covers all sorts of transportation topics across Kansas City. Have a story idea to share or a question about something in your neighborhood? Send Daniela a news tip.