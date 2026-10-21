Parts of Interstates 29, 35, 49 moving to 75 mph speed limit in Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Parts of Interstate 29, Interstate 35 and Interstate 49 in western Missouri will soon allow drivers to travel faster.

Earlier this year, Gov. Mike Kehoe signed legislation that would allow 75-mph speed limits on certain stretches of rural interstates across the state.

KSHB 41 Traffic anchor Daniela Leon explored the criteria MoDOT would evaluate as part of its process. Watch Daniela's report in the video player below.

Safety concerns raised after Missouri speed limit law takes effect

For the last several weeks, officials at the Missouri Department of Transportation have reviewed options. On Wednesday, their selections were announced.:



Interstate 29: Between Exit 56 in Andrew County to just south of the Iowa border

Interstate 35: Between the northern city limits of Cameron to just south of the Iowa border

Interstate 49: Between the Arkansas border north to Exit 24, and between Exit 56 north to Nevada.

Missouri Department of Transportation

The stretches of roadway were selected after a review of several factors, including traffic volume, truck volume, current speed data, crash history, terrain, road design and other variables.

“The department takes careful consideration of all the different factors that make up a roadway when setting speed limits, including how people use it,” MoDOT Director Ed Hassinger said Wednesday in a press release. “This decision is not made lightly and comes after a detailed study into each of those factors to determine where we can move people and traffic efficiently at higher speeds without sacrificing safety.”

MoDOT crews will begin updating speed limit signs this fall. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said drivers should obey speed limit signs posted along the road.

“An increased speed limit may allow motorists to reach their destinations faster, but safety must remain a priority,” MSHP Colonel Michael Turner said Wednesday.

MoDOT’s Hassinger said the department will continue to evaluate the safety of the changes and may adjust speed limits back to 70.

“The highways across our state were not built for 80+ mph traffic,” Hassinger said, adding that faster speeds shorten the reaction time for motorists to react to conditions. “Getting where you’re going safely begins and ends with the decisions you make behind the wheel.”

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