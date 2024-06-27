Portion of MO HWY 291 closed in Independence after crack discovered in roadway

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A mine collapse could be to blame for crack in a roadway that prompted parts of Missouri 291 to close in Independence.

The Missouri Department of Transportation closed the highway for roughly a mile, from Truman Road north to U.S. 24.

MoDOT crews discovered the crack while inspecting a recent mine collapse in the area.

Crews made the decision to close the road until further notice.

The intersection at MO 291 and E. Salisbury Road will remain open for driver.

Drivers traveling northbound on MO 291 will be able to exit on Truman Road and those traveling southbound will be able to exit on U.S. 24.

The city of Independence recommends using Lee's Summit Road as an alternative route until MO 291 reopens.

