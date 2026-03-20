KSHB 41 anchor/reporter Daniela Leon covers transportation-related issues in Kansas City. Share your story idea with Daniela .

The City of Olathe's largest road project continues to take shape.

The Interstate 35 and Sante Fe Road Interchange project is now deep into its demolition phase, paving the way for new on/off ramps, corridor improvements, and safety upgrades along Santa Fe between Ridgeview Road and Murlen Road.



During the few years, the project has prompted relocation and closures of several longtime businesses. Now, demolition crews are removing buildings along the route, including Erv’s Vacuums, to clear the way for construction.

Demolition began at the end of 2025 and will continue through 2026.

Project to reshape interchange at I-35 and Sanfe Fe in Olathe reaches milestone

City officials say the project remains on schedule, but warn residents that after demolition, the next phase will focus on utility work through 2027.

During that year, it may appear that little visible construction is happening, but crews, according to the city, will be working below ground to prepare for the new interchange.

The Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) will also be completing work on I-35 through the end of 2028.

Construction Timeline

2025–2026: Demolition

2026 2027: Utility relocation and foundational work

2027–2028: KDOT improvements to I-35

2028–2030: Construction of Santa Fe corridor improvements and new interchange ramps

One of the driving factors behind the project is safety. According to the State of Kansas, the crash rate on I-35 near the Santa Fe interchange ranks among the highest in the state. The redesigned interchange aims to reduce congestion, improve traffic flow, and lower accident rates.

Because of the size and scope of the project, city leaders are asking for patience — especially during 2028–2030, when construction will be most visible and traffic impacts will likely increase.

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