Transportation challenges impacting access at Boys and Girls Club of Greater Kansas City

The Boys and Girls Club of Greater Kansas City needs your help due to ongoing transportation challenges felt across its 11 locations and it's taking a toll on member access.

For more than 100 years, the club has offered children of all ages opportunities before and after school to develop important social and life skills, access to educational programming, and other essential resources. For 10 year-old Arshawn Murff, the club has helped him and his family make endless memories.

“We go outside, we go to the gym, but we still do work, and that’s one of the good things," said Murff. "It’s nice all my family members went here before when they were little like my age and the food is good too.”

Molly Groebe, Senior Director of Resource Development for the BGC tells KSHB 41, bus drivers shortages are posing a barrier for more kids like Murff to get access to their programming.

"We're having a hard time getting a lot of our club kids from school to the club after school, with the shortage of bus drivers. It's just been really hard for the schools to provide that extra transportation to the club," explained Groebe.

At their East 43rd street location, Groebe estimates they have the capability to serve 250 children each day, but the lack of drivers is leading them to serve about half of their full capacity. While the key is getting more drivers behind the wheel, Groebe says it's not the only obstacle getting in the way of access.

"Our fleet is aging, we've dealt with a little bit of property crime lately as well to some of our vehicles, so we're kind of down a couple of vans," said Groebe.

To offset the ongoing challenge, Groebe says some field trips have had to be postponed which is why the club is turning to community engagement to help put an end to driver shortages and keep their journey moving forward.

“I think you should come out here and help kids like go through our journey growing up and help us grow up," said 10 year-old member Alexander Hubbert.

The Boys and Girls Club is hiring for both part time and full time bus drivers. A CDL is required which the club can help you obtain. They’re also in need of drivers to help run their passenger vans. You can also help them through a monetary donation which can be submitted online.

