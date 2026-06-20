US-50 shut down in Lee's Summit after fatal motorcycle crash

LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo. — Part of US-50 Highway in Lee's Summit, MO, Saturday morning after a fatal motorcycle crash.

Lee's Summit police say both the eastbound and westbound lanes of US-50 Highway are shut down from Chipman Road to 3rd Street Saturday morning.

Road closures are expected until 8:30 a.m. Saturday.

Lee's Summit police say emergency crews were dispatched to the westbound lanes of US-50 Highway near the O'Brien Road overpass around 4 a.m. on the report of a motorcycle in the median.

When officers arrived, they say they found the motorcycle and its single occupant in the median. The rider was dead.

Investigators with the Traffic Unit are working to reconstruct the scene of the accident and the sequence of events to learn what led up to the crash.

The deceased rider has not yet been identified.

This is a developing story.

