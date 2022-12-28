Watch Now
Trash truck overturns after lift gate hits Interstate 70 bridge over U.S. 40 Highway Tuesday evening in KCMO

Posted at 9:24 PM, Dec 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-27 22:24:00-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A KCMO trash truck overturned Tuesday night when its lift gate struck the Interstate 70 bridge over U.S. 40 Highway in KCMO.

The driver and right front passenger were taken to a hospital in stable condition, according to a KCMO Police Department news release.

The middle seat passenger declined treatment at the scene.

Police investigators learned the truck was headed west on U.S. 40 Highway near the Interstate 70 overpass, according to the police department's news release.

The driver failed to close the rear lift gate after the load was dumped, the news release states.

The gate struck the I-70 Bridge and the truck overturned.

Police shut down U.S. 40 Highway for about 2 hours during the investigation and clean up.

