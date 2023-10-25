Travel guide publisher Lonely Planet names Kansas City as Best in Travel 2024 list

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Don’t be surprised if there’s a few extra tourists around Kansas City next September.

Lonely Planet, a publisher of tourist and travel guides, included Kansas City as a place to visit in 2024.

The ranking lists places to visit around the world and is divided up by month, with destinations like Kangaroo Island in February, Paris in April, Montana in July, Greenland in August and Kansas City in September.

“In 2024, the city is set to unveil its first National Women’s Soccer League stadium — a prelude to hosting World Cup games in 2026,” the publisher writes. “For the ultimate KC sports experience, visit in September, when the NFL season kicks off and you can experience the road of a Chiefs home game.”

The publisher suggests visiting Montréal in the fall, Canada in October, Chile in November and Prague in December.

Kansas City is joined by Philadelphia as the only two U.S. cities to make this year’s list.

