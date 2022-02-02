Travelers hope to make it out of KCI after snow causes delays, cancellations

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Several travelers hung around Kansas City International Airport Wednesday morning hoping to make it to their destination.

With the snow storm making its way across the country and into Kansas City overnight, several preemptive arrival flight cancellations led to cancellations in departures at the airport in the morning.

Franshun Manning was supposed to be in Cancun, Mexico when she spoke to KSHB 41 News around 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Her early morning flight was delayed due to the weather.

“We were supposed to leave earlier this morning at 6, but it was delayed,” Manning said.

Getting to the airport wasn’t easy, either. Manning drove to the airport from Topeka, a drive that usually takes 45 minutes, Manning said it took her about an hour and 20 minutes to get to the airport.

“The roads were not in great condition,” Manning said.

Manning’s flight was rescheduled for six hours later, but her confidence dwindled.

“I’m definitely still nervous,” Manning said.

Like Manning, Jamie and Michael Alaniz were heading south to Florida. Their flight was delayed and then canceled.

“We were supposed to be on the plane at 5:30 a.m., then that changed to 6 a.m.,” Jamie Alaniz said. “But, everybody’s good to go now so this is our third try. We’re checked in and ready to go.”

For the Alanizes, the latest cancelation was part of a string of issues that kept them from getting to the sunshine state over the past several weeks.

“We were canceled for the pandemic, so we had to reschedule real quick,” Alaniz said. “ We’re on our fourth cancellation now, so it’s an act of God that we’re going."

Both Manning and the Franshun’s flights were rescheduled for around noon, which is the time flight schedules went back to normal out of KCI.

Most of the flights are in the green for now.

The biggest hurdle people will face with making a flight out of KCI at this point will be the roads.

The Alanizes drove in last night from Pleasant Hill to avoid the bad weather.

“We’re not gonna brave those roads, so we stayed up here by KCI,” Alaniz said.