KANSAS CITY, Mo. — With one of the busiest travel weekends of the year expected, travelers at Kansas City International Airport and drivers stopping at at local pumps are seeing some welcome relief.

Drivers see lowest gas prices since 2020
Drivers see lowest gas prices since 2020

GasBuddy reports the national average price for regular gasoline is about $3.15 per gallon, while the average in the Kansas City area is roughly $2.87 — the lowest national averages since 2020.

Leroy Graves, driver
“We're getting a bargain here,” said Leroy Graves, who had just returned from Florida. “I paid attention. I said, wow, gas is cheaper in KC.”

Travelers see lower prices at the airport and the gas pump for Labor Day weekend

Not all travelers are noticing big changes. Lauren Cano, who had recently filled up her car's gas tank, said the price drop had been modest. But she said every little bit helps.

Lauren Cano, driver
“I think it helps with the budget," said Cano. "Every little penny you save can do a lot."

Opinions were mixed among those traveling by airplane.

AAA also reports that airline fares are down about 6% from last year.

Mary Benjamin said she felt fares were higher.

"Flights were just a little bit more expensive than last year," said Benjamin. "But I'm assuming with everything else going up, I didn't expect the flights to be cheap at all."

Mary Benjamin, flyer
Transportation analysts say several factors have contributed to the drops, including lower crude oil prices.

In addition to flights and gas, AAA reports car rentals and hotel rates are also down.

KSHB 41 reporter La’Nita Brooks covers stories providing solutions and offering discussions on topics of crime and violence. Share your story idea with La’Nita.

