KANSAS CITY, Mo. — If you are traveling this week or somebody traveling with you might need some extra time or extra assistance, the Sunflower Hidden Disabilities Program could be a helpful tool for your travels.

Travelers who need extra help can find sunflower lanyards at KCI

This is a program you'll find at a lot of other places and airports but is new to KCI this year.

You can find sunflower lanyards at information desks and at pre-security airline ticket counters.

They are free, you just need to ask for one.

I asked for one at the information desk down by baggage claim and saw signs for the program that say 'Not every disability is visible, some are hidden' with more describing the program.

An airport spokesperson told me these lanyards let the staff know you may need assistance.

They are trained to see these and know that maybe you need some extra time or some extra help.

The people at the information desk told me they frequently get requests for these from people of all ages. You can read more about the hidden disabilities sunflower program on the airport's website on the accessibility and inclusion page.

Here is a part of the description of the program you'll find on their website.

"The Sunflower program is a way for individuals with hidden disabilities to voluntarily identify that they have a disability or condition that may not be immediately apparent – and that they may need a helping hand, understanding, or more time while traveling through our airport."

