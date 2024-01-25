Travis Kelce teams up with breakfast company to donate 25K meals to Kansas City children

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Travis Kelce has teamed up with Kodiak, a company that produces high-protein breakfast products, to donate 25,000 hot breakfasts to hundreds of Kansas City children and their families through local nonprofit Operation Breakthrough, according to a press release.

“Joining forces with my friends over at Kodiak to fuel the Operation Breakthrough families is a total privilege. Alongside Kodiak, a brand I love, we will be making a meaningful difference in the day-to-day life of hundreds of Kansas City kids, and I couldn’t be more excited to make this happen,” Kelce said in a statement.

Kelce invested in Kodiak in 2022, and has worked with Operation Breakthrough, which offers childcare, educational after-school programs and health services, before, per the press release.

“We are thrilled to work with Travis and an organization that is near and dear to his heart,” said Val Oswalt, CEO of Kodiak, in a statement. “By providing nutritious breakfasts we are giving kids what they need to be set up for success, and ultimately pave the way for healthier futures.”

Some local preschool-aged students will receive hot pancakes for breakfast on Friday, Jan. 26, as part of the partnership between Kelce, Kodiak and Operation Breakthrough.

