Tree service companies tackle aftermath of Friday's storm

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Friday's storm continues to wreak havoc in both Kansas and Missouri, leaving homeowners with power outages, downed trees and extensive home damage.

Rene Martinez Tree Service company has been working long days to try and fit customers, but are prioritizing customers who have trees over their roofs and are without power.

"It's definitely one of the bigger ones, it was unexpected," owner Rene Martinez said. "We're always prepared for it but you don't really expect some this."

Evergy estimates 500 power poles were damaged due to Friday's storm and as of Tuesday, 99% of impacted customers had their power restored. Martinez says they're in constant communication with electric companies to ensure their safety, which is why it's important to call in professionals for help.

"I know a lot of people like to be hands on, but this is way past going into Home Depot and using your home chainsaw, so it's just a little bit more than what most people can take on," Martinez said.

Shelly Robinson lives in Waldo and used Martinez to get her home cleaned up. She says her backyard tree fell on top of her home on Friday and thinks it'll take several days to fix everything.

"We have to have an electrician come in and figure out all of the issues that happen with the power being pulled out," Robinson explained. "Then we also have the have to have the AC fix before we can turn the electricity back on, so that could be however many days to get the electrician and the AC going."

Robinson says compared to other homes she's seen, the damage to her home wasn't as extensive, but ishe s encouraging people to act fast if a storm impacts their livelihood.

"I think moving and acting fast is probably the most helpful, and reaching out to insurance, those people are very familiar, like the tree company," Robinson said.

