Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Tree trimmer dies from injuries after making contact with overhead power line

treetrimmer2.jpg
Andrae Hannon/KSHB 41
Tree trimmer injured in accident in Kansas City, Missouri.
treetrimmer2.jpg
Posted

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Local 53 of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers confirmed Thursday that a tree trimmer who made contact with an overhead power line in Kansas City, Missouri, has died from his injuries.

KCFD crews were called at around 1:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 8, to a high-angle rescue and possible electrocution in the 2400 block of Brighton Avenue.

Once crews showed up, the tree trimmer was found unconscious and hanging by his rescue rope.

Firefighters then helped lower the tree trimmer to the ground.

He was later transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Sign up for the Headline Newsletter and receive up to date information.

KSHB_Image_6P_480x360.jpg

Let's Talk: Share your story with us