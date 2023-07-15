Watch Now
Trees crash through homes in Independence during storms

Power outage in Independence, tree damage to home
Tree crashes through home in Independence, Mo.
Posted at 11:06 PM, Jul 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-15 00:06:59-04

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Independence, Missouri, saw some of the more intense damage after Friday's storms.

"Well, when I heard the noise hit the side of the house, my first reaction was, 'Oh crap,'" said homeowner Bill Barnhard, whose roof was nearly damaged by a large tree that fell in his yard.

He's seeing the silver lining though, he says when he put it in 30 years ago, his wife wasn't exactly the biggest fan.

"Was just real small when I decided to put it in and she was not really too pleased with it then, and now she's just tickled to death that it's gonna go," he said.

That tree was far from the only one to fall in Independence.

Barnhard's home was spared, but others weren't so lucky.

A woman who also lives in Independence was only feet away from a tree that crashed through the roof of her living room.

Her family says they can only imagine what would've happened if she was sitting just slightly closer to where the tree came through.

Despite the damage, no injuries were reported in Independence.

