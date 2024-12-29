Trenton, Mo. police searching for missing 34-year-old man

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Trenton, Mo. police department is searching for a 34-year-old man reported missing on December 20th.

Police say Steven Johnson, 34 is approximately 5'-8" tall, 220 pounds, with blue eyes and short or shaggy brown hair possibly with a beard.

He was last seen November 29th in Trenton, Missouri.

He was wearing a brown Carhart style coat, blue jeans, and possible black tennis shoes.

He has a tattoo of a coffin on the top of his left arm.

Anyone who knows his whereabouts is urged to call the Trenton, Mo. Police Department at 660-359-2121.

