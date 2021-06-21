Trial over Missouri's refusal to expand Medicaid to begin

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — A court trial over Missouri officials' refusal to expand Medicaid is set to begin.

The trial starts Monday in a Jefferson City circuit court.

Voters last year amended the state Constitution to expand access to the health insurance program to hundreds of thousands more low-income adults, including three women who are now suing Gov. Mike Parson's administration.

The Republican governor says he won't expand Medicaid because the Legislature refused to pay for it.

Two single mothers and another low-income woman in response sued to force Missouri to provide coverage as called for in the state Constitution.

