Triple-digit heat index has crews working outdoors on alert

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — With a heat index in the triple digits, people have to be cautious while outside.

On Monday, crews were hard at work at Theis Park tearing down and cleaning up what was left from Kansas City PrideFest over the weekend.

"As you know, with any major event, there's a lot of trash, there's a lot of stuff to do after the event when everyone's at home and back to work," Starzette Palmer, with the Kansas City Pride Community Alliance Board President, said.

Five volunteers, plus other crews were hard at work in the peak of the heat.

"We check on each other regularly — 'Hey, you need a timeout, go cool off, get some water,'" Palmer said. "[We check] who has eaten today. We check in a lot and it's all about checks and balances."

Doctors at University Health shared a few simple steps with KSHB 41 News about how to stay safe in the heat.

People should drink plenty of water before going outdoors, and also check on others you're with.

Doctors also suggest fanning yourself or spritzing yourself with water to help you cool off.

"I'll take about a 30 minute break and get in and cool down fairly good and everything, and then get back at it," Kameron Katchmarik, who works HercRentals ProSolutions, said.

Picking up trash, taking down lights and packing up generators is not an easy task, especially with the sun beating down.

"Yeah, it does make it a lot harder because of the heat; you get exhausted a lot quicker," Katchmarik said.

Health experts want to remind people to drink plenty of water but to not over do it, saying your body needs a healthy balance of electrolytes and a sports drink can help do the trick.

—