Tripp Hughes, 7, celebrates his newly found freedom from cancer on Fourth of July

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Freedom has an extra meaning this year for 7-year-old Tripp Hughes, who celebrated his last chemotherapy treatment on the Fourth of July.

After battling lymphoma for the last two and a half years, he rang his bell surrounded by loved ones and a surprise visit from local first responders.

“It was just amazing that everybody was supporting me in every sort of way,” Tripp Hughes said. “It just makes me feel great, because everything I've been through has been a rollercoaster.”

His mother, Krista Hughes, recalls her son's diagnosis. The family had been trying to figure out the root cause of a lump on his throat and a bump on his head.

She was six months pregnant with Tripp’s younger brother when they got the news.

“We knew exactly what we needed to do, and there was no time to be sad or angry or upset," Krista Hughes said. "He was our motivation."

All eyes were on Tripp Hughes this weekend. Praises and gifts poured in for this young superhero with guests visiting from near and far. But he said all these toys are not for him.

“We knew the people were going to want to bring gifts, he just had a birthday,” Krista Hughes said. “He had decided that he didn't need any gifts.”

Instead, Tripp Hughes came up with the idea to host a toy drive for Children’s Mercy Hospital.

He says it is his way of saying “thank you” to the staff who have now become more like family.

“When you’re here for so long, they kind of become your extended family, so it truly is amazing to see,” Gregg Rosenboom, In-Kind Gifts Coordinator said.

He says these donations can mean the world to a patient and their family on their worst days.

“I was joking with mom that he might be a future philanthropist and might have a job here at the hospital," Rosenboom said. "It’s a huge help. I stress all the time to our donors that they don’t know the full impact that their gifts are going to make.”

And that impact is creating a ripple effect of kindness, catching the attention of Bryan Andrews on TikTok.

The singer/songwriter threw a benefit concert in Tripp Hughes' honor.

"It’s all on Tripp. I mean, he’s the one who started the whole thing, you know?" Andrews said. "I can't believe a 7-year-old kid has a heart that big, you know, but it was awesome to be a part of."

Tripp Hughes and his mom have raised almost $6,000 and 2,500 items for his toy drive so far.

“People have been supporting me, so other people should support other people,” Tripp Hughes said. “Thank you, everybody, who has been donating. You’re really nice and just very helpful.”

The family plans to drop off the toy donations at Children’s Mercy in the coming weeks.