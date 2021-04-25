Trolley Run raises money for the Children's Center for the Visually Impaired

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas Citians gathered Sunday morning for the Trolley Run to raise money for the Children's Center for the Visually Impaired (CCVI).

According to CCVI's website, its mission is to "prepare children with visual impairments, including those with multiple disabilities, to reach their highest potential in the sighted world."

Runners had the opportunity to run through Waldo, Brookside and the Plaza as part of the event.

"I did better than I anticipated for kind of sitting around for a year during this pandemic, but I felt like I did pretty good," Michael Thomas, who participated in the event said.

This was the 33rd annual Trolley Run which first started in 1988.