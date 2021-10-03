Troostapalooza celebrates community, local businesses

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Troostapalooza was held Saturday on Troost Avenue between 30th and 31st Streets from 12-8 p.m.

The event “aims to celebrate the community, bringing together neighbors, small businesses, and entrepreneurs to engage with guests,” according to the Troostapalooza website.

Community leaders set up nearly 100 vendors and food trucks along with activities like mural painting and skateboard demonstrations.

Troostapalooza’s founder Katie Mabry van Dieren said it’s all about supporting local.

“Just meeting new people, putting money back into the community by buying something local from these small businesses — it not only is helping them financially but also helps them mentally,” Mabry van Dieren said.

For the past four years, with last year’s event going virtual, the Troost Market Collective non-profit has put on this event in hopes Troost will no longer be a dividing line in Kansas City.

“We’re working towards equitable development here, and so we’ve partnered with everyone in the community to bring makers, food trucks, live music, we have 97 booths lining the street right now,” Mabry van Dieren said.

To learn more about the Troost Market Collective, click here.

