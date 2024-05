KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A truck carrying large containers of commercial grade pesticide tipped over on its side Friday night in the Northland, causing an hours-long clean up effort.

The accident happened about 7 p.m. at Northwest 108th Street and Skyview Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri.

A KCMO Fire Department spokesman stated in a news release the truck dipped off the shoulder and onto its side.

No injuries were reported.

Clean up efforts continued Friday night.