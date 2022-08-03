Trudy Busch-Valentine wins democrat nomination for Missouri U.S. Senate seat

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Voters selected Trudy Busch-Valentine as the Democratic nomination for the Missouri U.S. Senate seat on Tuesday night.

Busch-Valentine, a St. Louis, Missouri, native, edged out Lucas Kunce and Spencer Toder to win the nomination.

The daughter of August “Gussie” Busch Jr., Busch-Valentine originally announced her bid for election in March.

She’ll now face off against current Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt in November for Roy Blunt’s seat.

Blunt, who’s served in the U.S. Senate since 2011, announced last March he wouldn’t seek re-election.

