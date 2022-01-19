Watch
TSA saw increase in firearms in carry-on luggage from 2020

Tony Gutierrez/AP
FILE - In this Nov. 24, 2020 file photo, a TSA agent assist a traveler at a security checkpoint at Love Field Airport in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez, File)
Posted at 9:51 AM, Jan 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-19 10:51:18-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Transportation Security Administration saw a large increase in firearms discovered in carry-on luggage in the state of Missouri during 2021.

The number of firearms discovered was down significantly in 2020, likely because the pandemic caused declines in air travel, but in 2021 the numbers are still far above those from 2019.

Much of the increase was due to firearms discovered at the St. Louis Lambert International Airport, but Kansas City International Airport also nearly tied its 2019 numbers.

In 2019, 67 firearms were discovered in carry-on luggage in MCI, while in 2020 only 30 were discovered. In 2021, 65 were found.

The data from TSA is as follows:


Airport

2018

2019

2020

2021

St. Louis Lambert International (STL)

47

57

46

102

Kansas City International (MCI)

48

67

30

65

Springfield-Branson National (SGF)

16

17

6

13

Columbia Regional (COU)

2

1

2

0

Joplin Regional (JLN)

2

1

1

1

Cape Girardeau Regional (CGI)

0

0

0

2

Waynesville-St. Robert Regional (TBN)

0

0

0

0

Kirksville Regional (IRK)

0

0

0

0

Missouri total:

115

143

85

183

National total:

4,239

4,432

3,257

5,972
