TSA saw increase in firearms in carry-on luggage from 2020

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Transportation Security Administration saw a large increase in firearms discovered in carry-on luggage in the state of Missouri during 2021.

The number of firearms discovered was down significantly in 2020, likely because the pandemic caused declines in air travel, but in 2021 the numbers are still far above those from 2019.

Much of the increase was due to firearms discovered at the St. Louis Lambert International Airport, but Kansas City International Airport also nearly tied its 2019 numbers.

In 2019, 67 firearms were discovered in carry-on luggage in MCI, while in 2020 only 30 were discovered. In 2021, 65 were found.

The data from TSA is as follows: