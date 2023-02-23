Watch Now
TV reporter killed in Orlando shooting identified

Multiple people are dead as two Orlando TV news employees were shot covering a shooting in Orange County
CNN Newsource
Posted at 5:48 AM, Feb 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-23 06:48:25-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Florida journalist who was fatally shot on the job Wednesday has been identified as 24-year-old Dylan Lyons.

According to his biography on the Spectrum News 13 website, he had been a reporter there since July 2022.

They posted an article remembering him on their home page early Thursday morning.

In the article, they say he was born and raised in Philadelphia and moved to Central Florida when he enrolled at UCF.

He moved to Gainesville after college to take a job anchoring and reporting the news.

The article says he joined Spectrum News 13 in Orlando last year.

Dylan Lyons was shot and killed Wednesday at the scene of a homicide investigation in Pine Hills, Florida.

Police say he was there covering a 20-year-old woman who was found dead around 11:17 a.m. EST Wednesday.

Police say a 9-year-old girl was killed in a separate, but related shooting.

According to their website, Spectrum News photojournalist Jesse Walden was also critically injured.

Police say they arrested 19-year-old Keith Melvin Moses in connection with the case.

