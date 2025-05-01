Two crashes on I-70 & 40 Hwy, one involved Independence police vehicle

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two crashes snarled traffic on I-70 & 40 Highway in Independence early Thursday morning.

The independence police department says shortly after 4:30 a.m. two vehicles crashed on I-70WB.

As Independence officers arrived to investigate the crash and were checking on motorists, another vehicle crashed into an Independence officer's vehicle.

The officer was out of the car and talking to a motorist in the previous crash and was not injured. The driver that hit the officer's car was injured, and being treated by emergency personnel.

No injuries were reported in the initial crash.

Two lanes of I-70 were back open to traffic shortly before 7:00 a.m.

