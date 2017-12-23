Two escape early morning Shawnee house fire

9:33 AM, Dec 23, 2017
Kust, James
Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SHAWNEE, Kan. - A passerby alerted two Shawnee residents to a house fire at 10525 W. 57th Street early Saturday morning.

Firefighters reported heavy fire when they arrived at the home about 3:00 Saturday morning.

Two adult residents were able to escape without injury.

Shawnee firefighters rescued one cat from the home, but one dog did perish in the fire.

Crews determined a wood burning stove inside the garage started the fire, and damage is estimated at $175,000.00.

Fire officials say thanks to the passerby who alerted the residents, because there were no working smoke detectors in the home.

 

 

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top