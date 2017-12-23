Two escape early morning Shawnee house fire

SHAWNEE, Kan. - A passerby alerted two Shawnee residents to a house fire at 10525 W. 57th Street early Saturday morning.

Firefighters reported heavy fire when they arrived at the home about 3:00 Saturday morning.

Two adult residents were able to escape without injury.

Shawnee firefighters rescued one cat from the home, but one dog did perish in the fire.

Crews determined a wood burning stove inside the garage started the fire, and damage is estimated at $175,000.00.

Fire officials say thanks to the passerby who alerted the residents, because there were no working smoke detectors in the home.