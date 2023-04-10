Two families displaced by overnight fire in Olathe

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two families were displaced overnight after their homes caught fire overnight in Olathe.

The Olathe Fire Department was called out around 12:30 a.m. to the 1800 block of East 152nd Circle.

Firefighters say the fire started on the outside wall of one home and spread to the home to the west of it.

Everyone got out of the home safely, but one person was transported to the hospital for a medical issue not related to the fire.

No one was hurt.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.