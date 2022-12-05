2 injured in house fire in south Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — 2 people were injured in a fire in south Kansas City early Monday morning.

Kansas City firefighters were called to a home in the 9500 block of Belleview Avenue at about 3:20 a.m.

An elderly couple was awoken by their fire alarm, according to officials.

The blaze reportedly first spread in the attic of the home, neighbors in the area tell KSHB 41 News.

KCFD says the victims were taken to an area hospital after suffering smoke inhalation. Their conditions are unknown.

Several cats did not survive the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This story is developing and will be updated as additional information is available.


