KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 20-year-old man and a toddler were struck Tuesday night by a hit-and-run driver at East 55th Street and Byrams Ford Road in Kansas City, Missouri.

The man suffered critical head injuries after being struck as he and the child were walking.

Police said the two-year-old child suffered road rash.

The driver sped away in a brown or tan car, police said.

No description of the driver was available.

This is a developing story and may be updated.