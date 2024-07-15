Two killed, five injured in I-70 head-on crash Sunday night

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two people were killed and five others injured in a head-on crash at 8:30 p.m. Sunday on I-70.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Connor J. Souther, 20 was driving a 2013 Hyundai Elantra westbound on I-70 just west of the Grain Valley exit when he ran off the left side of the roadway, crossed the median and hit a 2018 Chevrolet Traverse head on.

Souther was pronounced dead at the scene.

Garret, D. Brumley, 56, driving the Traverse was also pronounced dead at the scene.

Three other passengers in the Traverse, ages 80, 79, and 58 suffered serious injuries, one passenger, age 25 suffered moderate injuries, and one passenger, also 25 suffered minor injuries.

All drivers and passengers were wearing seat belts.

