KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two people were killed in a Ray county crash just east of Excelsior Springs Wednesday evening.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says just after 5:30 p.m., Randy D. Owens, 56 of Excelsior Springs was driving a 2001 Chevrolet S10 on Mo 10 at Route M when he began to slow, and was struck from behind by Michele L. Lematty, 46 of Richmond in a 2005 Buick Enclave.

Owens S10 then overturned.

Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene.