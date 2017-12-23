Two killed, two injured in Carroll County crash

CARROLL COUNTY, Mo. - Two teens were killed, and two others injured in a single vehicle crash on Highway CC about 12:30 Saturday morning.

The Missouri Highway Patrol says Blake L. Wilson, 20 of Carrollton was driving a 2006 Chevy 2500 eastbound on Highway CC east of County Road 261 when he went off the left side of the roadway, struck an embankment, struck a tree and overturned. Two people were ejected from the vehicle.

Teagan E. Birdno, 19 and Matthew D. Landi, 21, both of Carrollton were pronounced dead at the scene.

Wilson suffered serious injuries.

Zach L. Warner, 22, also of Carrollton suffered minor injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.