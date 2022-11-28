Watch Now
Two men from India drown at Lake of the Ozarks

Tyler Navas
Posted at 10:35 AM, Nov 28, 2022
LAKE OZARK, Mo. — Authorities have identified the victims who drowned at Lake of the Ozarks as two men from India.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said Sunday that the victims were 24-year-old Uthej Kunta and 25-year-old Shiva Kelligari.

Troopers were called at 2:40 p.m. Saturday to help search for two people in the water near Bagnell Dam. The patrol said Kelligari was in the water and began to struggle before going under. Kunta jumped into the water to try and rescue Kelligari.

One of the bodies was found about two hours later. The second body was recovered around 9 a.m. Sunday.

