Two people dead in northeast KC house fire

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two people died in a house fire near 9th and Belmont early Wednesday morning in northeast Kansas City.

Dep. Chief Mark Mauer with KCFD said the victims were approximately 20 and 45 years old. Authorities believe the victims were mother and son but didn't immediately release their identities.

Fire officials don't believe the house had electricity, but neighbors told 41 Action News there were four people living in the home. Neighbors believe the two people who died in the fire were living there temporarily.

The owner of the home and a woman who were inside when the fire started managed to escape without injury.

Mauer said the inside of the home was badly burned. Investigators didn't immediately know how the fire might have started.

