Two people killed and two others injured in shooting in Kansas City, Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Ks. — KCKPD says two people are dead and two others are injured after a shooting late Thursday night in Kansas City, Kansas.

Officers say it they were dispatched to the 2700 block of North 123rd Street around 11:00 PM.

Once police got to the scene, they found three adult women outside with critical injuries.

All of the victims were taken to a local hospital where one later died. One of the others is in critical condition, and the third has non-life threatening injuries.

Police say they found the suspect dead inside the home - who was an adult male.

The incident is under investigation by the KCKPD Major Case Unit.

This a developing story. Check back for updates.

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com.

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.