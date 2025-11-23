Two people pulled from car after crashing into Brush Creek early Sunday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two people were pulled from a car in Brush Creek in critical condition Sunday morning.

Battalion Chief Michael Hopkins said in a press release that the Kansas City Fire Department responded to reports of a vehicle into Brush Creek at Ward Parkway and Brush Creek Blvd. at 2:01 a.m. Sunday.

On arrival, Hopkins said crews found a single car had crashed, ending up in the creek.

Two people were in the car. Both people were pulled from the vehicle and the creek in critical condition. They were both taken to local hospitals.

At the time of the release, KCFD said they did not know the condition of the two people in the vehicle and did not know the cause of the crash. The cause is under investigation by the Kansas City Police Department.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.