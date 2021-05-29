Watch
Two rescued after boat overturns on Mo. River near Bond Bridge

Nick Kastelan - 41 Action News
Posted at 7:53 AM, May 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-29 08:56:42-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two boaters were rescued from the Missouri River just downstream of the Bond Bridge Saturday morning.

Fire crews were called to the river after their john boat overturned shortly after 7:00 a.m.

A kayacker in the area assisted the boaters

Fire crews on the bank and in a boat were working to throw rescue ropes to the two men in the river.

The men were rescued near the Isle of Capri casino after about twenty minutes in the water.

One of the men was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

This is a developing story, and we'll bring you more information as soon as it becomes available.

