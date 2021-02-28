2 shot, 1 killed at 12th Street, Grand Boulevard early Sunday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two people were shot, one fatally, at 12th Street and Grand Boulevard early Sunday.

Police were called to the scene just before 4 a.m. on a reported shooting.

Upon arrival, officers found a vehicle with a victim in it who was pronounced dead at the scene. Police later identified the victim as 27-year-old Devin Dawkins.

Another victim was found sitting outside the vehicle. He was transported awake and oriented.

Detectives are investigating the possibility that the shooting is related to another disturbance at a different location.

We have a crew on scene, and will bring you more information as soon as it is available.