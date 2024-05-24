2 students from KC area compete in nationwide 'Doodle for Google' competition

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Thousands compete each year in the 'Doodle for Google' competition.

It's a chance for students to give their own artistic take on the Google logo while they compete for a big scholarship prize.

The contest is down to less than 60 contestants and two of them are from the metro area.

Grace Pei, a ninth grader at Shawnee Mission East High School and Shubha Alam, a student at Ruskin High School, both earned spots at the top in Kansas and Missouri.

"I thought, maybe I should try my hand at this," Alam said.

The prompt was their wish for the next 25 years, so you're getting a look at what they think is important.

"I thought, wow, I don't know what I'd be doing if I didn't have the help and support from so many of my teachers," Alam said.

Alam, inspired by her teachers, used them for her emphasis and imagery of education.

Pei focused on healing through the symbolism of a tearful eye.

"Wiping away the tear and fixing the brokenness," Pei said. "So I kind of made it like broken into pieces. And she's holding a paintbrush to fix that. It's important to find people that you trust and love and to find that community."

Their inspirations and creations may be different, but the message from both of these young artists isn't: community, and hope.

"I wanted to make people feel something," Alam said.

The final 55 winners move on to a national contest where five national finalists will be selected.

To cast a vote for a favorite Doodle, or to see all of the state and territory winning submissions, visit doodle4google.com [doodle4google.com].

