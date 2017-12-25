Two suffer life-threatening injuries in Kansas City house fire

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Two people were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a house fire Sunday evening.

Fire crews were called to the 6600 block of The Paseo just after 6 p.m. A working house fire response was called shortly after.

When crews arrived, they found a person down near the street. Firefighters pulled another person from the home. Both were taken to an area hospital.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

KCFD Deputy Chief James Garrett said what firefighters could not find inside the house was most concerning.

"The real tragedy of this story is there was no evidence of working smoke detectors once again especially during this holiday season when we know we could desperately need to use these tools to get out of incidents such as these," Garrett said.

KCFD has 3,000 smoke detectors available free of charge to Kansas City, Mo. residents.

Anyone in need of a smoke detector or two can learn how to get one by calling the KCFD at 816-513-4600.