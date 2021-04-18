Two teens injured in single vehicle crash on east 27th Street late Saturday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two teens were injured in a single vehicle crash on east 27th Street and Agnes late Saturday night.

Police say shortly after 11:00, a blue Chevy Cobalt with five teenagers was traveling east on 27th street at a high rate of speed.

The 19 year-old driver lost control, left the road to the left, hitting a building on the northwest corner of the intersection, sheared off a fire hydrant, and then went up a hill of a front yard and through a chain link fence.

A sixteen year old female sitting behind the driver was not wearing a seat belt and was partially ejected.

She received serious injuries.

A second 17 year-old female suffered lacerations and contusions to her face. She was transported to an area hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

The driver and three other teens refused medial treatment.

Dangerous buildings rseponded and contact the building owner for clean-up of the demolished building.

