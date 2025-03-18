2 Tesla Cybertrucks burned overnight at south Kansas City dealership

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two Tesla Cybetrucks were burned at a Tesla dealership on State Line Road late Monday night. The KCPD Bomb and Arson unit is investigating the cause.

A KCPD officer was in the area and observed smoke coming from a Cybertruck parked in the Tesla parking lot at 10111 State Line Road.

The officer used his fire extinguisher, but he could not put the fire out and called the Kansas City Fire Department, who arrived shortly after 11 p.m..

The fire had spread to a second Cybertruck parked next to the original burning one.

The fire was brought under control and the vehicles were covered with a fire blanket to prevent re-ignition.

The KCPD Bomb and Arson unit was called to investigate the cause, but the fire is being investigated as a possible arson.

