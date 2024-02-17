'I love giving back': Two-time Super Bowl champion Isiah Pacheco meets fans Saturday in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City’s top running back made an effort Saturday to meet fans who look up to him.

Despite the Chiefs rally shooting on Wednesday, Isiah Pacheco went to Dick’s Sporting Goods in Zona Rosa for a meet and greet.

Before dawn, when the wind chill was in the single digits, Kansas City Chiefs fans claimed a spot outside the store, to say something special to their role model.

“It’s a very big thank you, he’s helped Kansas City a lot,” said Abigail Zilliox, fan.

It was an uplifting moment for fans after a week filled with sadness and grief.

“Especially everything that happened after the parade, they’ve all been encouraging us to stick together and make KC good again," said fan Isabella Andrew.

Dick's Sporting Goods said Pacheco was given the opportunity to change his mind, to back out of the event because of the parade shooting, but that didn’t stop him.

“I’m always giving back to the community that’s important to me,” said Isiah Pacheco. “Being the guy that has the energy and the light and always brings it, being here today is very important to me.”

And, fans can tell Pacheco truly cares about the Kansas City community.

“It means a lot, he cares about the community, it shows a lot,” said Stacy Williams Chapman. “Because if it was me, I probably wouldn’t have took a chance. I did for my baby. I was scared and I was at the parade when the shooting took place. I have a 16-year-old daughter and I didn’t want to let her down again so we decided to come. She told me we have to enjoy life, so I brought her out."

Pacheco said this moment was important to him, too.

“For the kids that never met someone like me, just coming here and leaving with one thing today and knowing I love the kids, I love giving back, and (having) fun,” Pacheco said. “This moment is for all of us to enjoy and I’m giving all my energy."

250 people were lucky enough to get a signed Pacheco autograph.

“He’s very, very good and passionate to just keep doing what he's doing and never give up because he has so many people who look up to him, especially the kids,” said Zilliox.

—