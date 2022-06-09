KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The National Weather Service confirms two tornadoes touched down in Miami County early Wednesday morning.

The NWS says both tornadoes were rated EF-0 with wind speeds of 80 and 85 miles per hour.

The Miami County Sheriff's Department says there were no injuries reported.

According the Sheriff's Department, Miami County never entered into a Severe Thunderstorm Warning, Tornado Watch or Warning, which is why storm sirens were not activated.

According to the Miami County Sheriff's Department, storm sirens are activated when either a storm spotter observes rotation in the sky, the NWS notifies them of radar indicated rotation, or a Tornado Warning is issued.

